Opposition Calls Out Arbitrary Detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk

Opposition parties have condemned the Indian government's detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on what they call 'completely bogus grounds' for six months under the National Security Act (NSA). They argue that the move highlights the arbitrary use of the law and demand an apology from the authorities.

The Congress party has urged the government to apologize to Wangchuk, his family, and the people of Ladakh. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal of the AAP equated Wangchuk's case with alleged government misconduct towards his party, emphasizing that unwarranted detainment results in personal and national losses.

Upon Wangchuk's release from Jodhpur Central Jail, regional leaders called for the freedom of other detainees and for the government to heed demands for statehood for Ladakh. They also pressed for the removal of charges against those involved in protests, advocating a continuation of their movement for legitimate rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)