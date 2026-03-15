Gangland Retaliation: Eight Arrested in Shocking Daylight Murder

In a startling development in Puthiyakavu, authorities have apprehended eight people linked to the brazen daylight murder of a gangster, Athul. This increase in arrests comes after Athul was fatally attacked by a rival gang shortly after his release on bail. Authorities are delving into gang-related activities in the area.

Athul, who was previously implicated in another gangland murder, succumbed to savage assaults by a group armed with weapons, underscoring the violent feud among local criminal factions. The attack occurred as Athul and an associate were returning from a police station visit, a condition of his recent bail.

The fatal ambush unfolded along National Highway 66 when the assailants forcefully intercepted Athul's car, eventually pulling him out and brutally killing him. The gang thereafter fled the crime scene, and police are now investigating the potential involvement of more individuals in planning and executing the murder.