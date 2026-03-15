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Tragic Incident in Sugarcane Field: Teen Accused of Assault

A 17-year-old has been charged with sodomizing an 11-year-old boy in a village field. The police, following the mother's complaint, have registered the case under BNS and POCSO Act, with the victim undergoing medical examination and the accused being sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:57 IST
Tragic Incident in Sugarcane Field: Teen Accused of Assault
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  • India

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the serious offense of allegedly sodomizing an 11-year-old child in a village, authorities reported on Sunday. The incident is being investigated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complaint, lodged by the victim's mother at the Gajraula Police Station, prompted immediate police action. Station House Officer Brajveer Singh mentioned that the young victim is currently undergoing a medical examination and will provide a statement to the magistrate promptly. The incident reportedly took place in a sugarcane field around 4 PM on March 10 after the accused lured the young boy there.

The child informed his family of the traumatic experience after returning home, visibly distressed. The police registered an FIR on Saturday evening and have commenced efforts to arrest the alleged perpetrator, signaling a rigorous investigation is underway to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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