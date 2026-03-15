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Scandal Unfolds: 'Operation Lotus' and Its Impact on Odisha Congress

Odisha Congress MLAs face allegations of bribery attempts linked to BJP's 'Operation Lotus' during the Rajya Sabha polls. Two individuals were arrested in Bengaluru for offering Rs five crore to sway votes. Congress claims BJP's involvement in trying to destabilize their party through monetary incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:00 IST
Scandal Unfolds: 'Operation Lotus' and Its Impact on Odisha Congress
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accused the BJP of orchestrating 'Operation Lotus' to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Two individuals were detained for allegedly offering Rs five crore to each MLA currently in a Bengaluru resort.

A senior Congress leader from Odisha filed a police complaint, alleging attempts of bribery and threats against their party members. The accused reportedly tried to persuade the MLAs to cross-vote in favor of the BJP's candidate. Congress sources revealed images of blank cheques meant to entice the MLAs.

With heightened concerns of horse-trading, the Congress moved eight MLAs to Bengaluru for their safety. Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged against individuals identified as Birendra Prasad, Suresh, Ajit Kumar Sahu, and Simachal Mohakud for their alleged involvement, as the BJP fielded an additional candidate raising tensions.

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