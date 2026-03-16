Wind-Induced Glitch Triggers Parliament Security Alert

A sudden technical glitch, reportedly induced by strong winds, caused a boom barrier to fall at an entry gate of the Parliament, triggering a security alarm and activating the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) on Monday.

Senior officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for safeguarding the Parliament complex, quickly arrived on the scene and determined that no security threat existed. Vehicle access through the gate near Vijay Chowk resumed shortly after.

The incident prompted an investigation to ascertain whether the barrier's failure was due to wind or a malfunction in reading the vehicle's entry sticker. The CISF, guarding the Parliament since a 2023 security breach, maintains strict security protocols with its 3,300-strong force.