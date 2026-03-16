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Wind-Induced Glitch Triggers Parliament Security Alert

A technical glitch caused by strong winds led to a boom barrier falling and activated a security alarm at the Parliament's entry gate. The Central Industrial Security Force assessed the situation, finding no security threat. An investigation is ongoing to confirm the glitch's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:19 IST
Wind-Induced Glitch Triggers Parliament Security Alert
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A sudden technical glitch, reportedly induced by strong winds, caused a boom barrier to fall at an entry gate of the Parliament, triggering a security alarm and activating the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) on Monday.

Senior officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for safeguarding the Parliament complex, quickly arrived on the scene and determined that no security threat existed. Vehicle access through the gate near Vijay Chowk resumed shortly after.

The incident prompted an investigation to ascertain whether the barrier's failure was due to wind or a malfunction in reading the vehicle's entry sticker. The CISF, guarding the Parliament since a 2023 security breach, maintains strict security protocols with its 3,300-strong force.

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