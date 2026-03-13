Bomb Threat Hoax Sends Alarm Bells in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar Assembly was at the center of a security alert on Friday morning following a bomb threat email, later identified as a hoax, according to officials.

Received at 11:11 am, the threat prompted Secretary in-charge Khyati Singh to alert Speaker Prem Kumar, who subsequently convened a meeting with senior assembly secretariat officials.

In swift response, Anti-Terrorism Squad and sniffer dogs were deployed by the administration, and a thorough search was conducted. Fortunately, no explosive or suspicious material was discovered on the premises. This incident unfolded as the state prepares for the Rajya Sabha polls on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)