Bomb Threat Hoax Sends Alarm Bells in Bihar Assembly
The Bihar Assembly received a bomb threat via email, which was later confirmed to be a hoax. Prompt action was taken with the deployment of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and sniffer dogs, but no suspicious items were found. This incident occurred ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 16.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar Assembly was at the center of a security alert on Friday morning following a bomb threat email, later identified as a hoax, according to officials.
Received at 11:11 am, the threat prompted Secretary in-charge Khyati Singh to alert Speaker Prem Kumar, who subsequently convened a meeting with senior assembly secretariat officials.
In swift response, Anti-Terrorism Squad and sniffer dogs were deployed by the administration, and a thorough search was conducted. Fortunately, no explosive or suspicious material was discovered on the premises. This incident unfolded as the state prepares for the Rajya Sabha polls on March 16.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Auto Industry Calls for Ban on Chinese Carmakers Amidst Security Concerns
SA Strengthens Water Security with New Infrastructure Agency, Major Projects
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi: Allegations of Compromised Leadership and Energy Security Concerns
Sebi Fines Anand Rathi for Cybersecurity Breaches
Modi Unveils Assam Projects, Slams Congress on Security, Land Rights