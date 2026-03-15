Refreshing Showers Bring Cool Relief to Punjab and Haryana
Light rainfall was recorded across various places in Punjab and Haryana, causing a drop in the maximum temperatures in both states. Cities like Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Ludhiana experienced temperatures below normal, with rainfall bringing much-needed relief from the heat.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, several regions across Punjab and Haryana felt the refreshing touch of light rain, resulting in a noticeable drop in maximum temperatures across both states.
The MeT department reported that Chandigarh experienced 0.2 mm of rain, while Punjab's key cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala recorded 5 mm, 1.2 mm, and 2 mm of rainfall, respectively. Other places such as Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Mohali, Fazilka, and Pathankot also enjoyed a light shower, contributing to the cool down.
In Haryana, border regions like Ambala, Gurugram, and Karnal reported rainfall of 0.3 mm, 1 mm, and 3.5 mm, respectively, with significant temperature decreases noted as a result.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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