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From Fandom to Politics: The Rise of TVK Cadres

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Chennai witnesses a transformation as fans of actor-politician Vijay transition into political roles. Driven by hope and dedication, these supporters make professional sacrifices, eager to contribute to the party's goals. The journey highlights personal stories of commitment, political aspirations, and overcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:12 IST
From Fandom to Politics: The Rise of TVK Cadres
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, is bustling with activity as actor-politician Vijay's supporters transition from fandom to politics. Inside the newly opened office, mostly young fans eagerly await postings in the party's district units and committees, determined to shape the party's future.

The shift from enthusiasts to political workers is more than just a career move for many; it represents a profound commitment to Vijay's vision. Samuel, a mechanic who left his job for TVK activities, and Vidya, a nurse with an autonomous clinic, exemplify the sacrifices and adaptations made by the party's devotees.

Despite challenges, such as balancing inexperience with political alliances, TVK's supporters remain resolute. Their dedication to anti-corruption and Vijay's principles drives their political journey, with aspirations of establishing Vijay as a significant political figure, perhaps even Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.

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