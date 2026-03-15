From Fandom to Politics: The Rise of TVK Cadres

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, is bustling with activity as actor-politician Vijay's supporters transition from fandom to politics. Inside the newly opened office, mostly young fans eagerly await postings in the party's district units and committees, determined to shape the party's future.

The shift from enthusiasts to political workers is more than just a career move for many; it represents a profound commitment to Vijay's vision. Samuel, a mechanic who left his job for TVK activities, and Vidya, a nurse with an autonomous clinic, exemplify the sacrifices and adaptations made by the party's devotees.

Despite challenges, such as balancing inexperience with political alliances, TVK's supporters remain resolute. Their dedication to anti-corruption and Vijay's principles drives their political journey, with aspirations of establishing Vijay as a significant political figure, perhaps even Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.