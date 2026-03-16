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Congress Demands Probe into Pregnancies at Chhattisgarh Hostel

Congress accuses the BJP government of neglecting a serious incident where three minor girls from a hostel in Chhattisgarh were found pregnant. Allegations surface about safety lapses at the government-run facility. Opposition demands investigation, but motions for discussion are rejected, prompting a walkout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:25 IST
Congress Demands Probe into Pregnancies at Chhattisgarh Hostel
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised alarming concerns over a case involving three minor girls from Gangaloor in Chhattisgarh, who were found pregnant. The incident occurred at a government-run hostel, sparking demands for an investigation.

During assembly proceedings, Congress claimed the state government attempted to downplay the issue, neglecting the safety of the girls. Education Minister Gajendra Yadav stated that the students were not residing at the facility when the incident unfolded, but this did not appease the Congress legislators.

The opposition's call for a detailed discussion was denied, resulting in a walkout by Congress members. The incident has highlighted potential lapses in hostel safety measures, with the minister's response considered inadequate by opposition leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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