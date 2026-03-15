Controversial Exam Question Sparks Political Tensions in Uttar Pradesh

A controversial exam question included the term 'Pandit' as an option for 'opportunist,' sparking political tensions in Uttar Pradesh.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay condemned the choice, labeling it as a deliberate act to disrupt Hindu social harmony, and called for an investigation into the paper-setter responsible.

The incident has led to widespread protests and demands from political leaders for a thorough probe. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has ordered an inquiry following objections from community leaders and politicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)