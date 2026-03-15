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Controversial Exam Question Sparks Political Tensions in Uttar Pradesh

A controversial exam question in Uttar Pradesh sparked political tensions, with 'Pandit' listed as an option for 'opportunist.' The Higher Education Minister called it a deliberate misdeed by a paper-setter, aiming to disrupt Hindu social harmony. An inquiry is underway following objections from political leaders and community protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:02 IST
Controversial Exam Question Sparks Political Tensions in Uttar Pradesh
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A controversial exam question included the term 'Pandit' as an option for 'opportunist,' sparking political tensions in Uttar Pradesh.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay condemned the choice, labeling it as a deliberate act to disrupt Hindu social harmony, and called for an investigation into the paper-setter responsible.

The incident has led to widespread protests and demands from political leaders for a thorough probe. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has ordered an inquiry following objections from community leaders and politicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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