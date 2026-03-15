Uttar Pradesh Reacts Swiftly After Shocking Biogas Plant Murders
The Uttar Pradesh government has responded to the murders of two senior officials at an HPCL biogas plant, reassigning the Circle Officer and constituting an SIT under the Bareilly divisional commissioner for a detailed inquiry. Enhanced security measures are also being implemented at the plant.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budhni | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a double murder at an HPCL compressed biogas plant, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken decisive action.
The Circle Officer of the area has been reassigned, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to delve into the shocking incident.
With heightened security measures, including a new police outpost within the plant, the government aims to ensure safety and restore order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- biogas plant
- murder
- security
- investigation
- Yogi Adityanath
- HPCL
- police
- SIT
- Bareilly
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