Call for Legislative Action on End-of-Life Care Ignored for Decades

In a compelling appeal during Monday's Zero Hour, IUML MP Haris Beeran urged the government to introduce comprehensive legislation on end-of-life care for terminally ill patients. Beeran emphasized that, despite numerous reports from the Law Commission and Supreme Court directives over two decades, Parliament has yet to take definitive action.

The call for legislative measures follows the Supreme Court's verdict last week permitting the withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana. Rana has been in a vegetative state for 13 years. Justices Jamshed Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan highlighted the need for dignity in life, reflecting the emotional weight of such cases.

Beeran also addressed the financial burden faced by families, pointing out that a substantial portion of healthcare expenses in India are out-of-pocket. He cited Kerala's successful community-based palliative care initiative as a model for national replication, underscoring the urgent need for structured legislative intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)