Call for Legislative Action on End-of-Life Care Ignored for Decades
IUML MP Haris Beeran calls for legislation on end-of-life care, highlighting Parliament's inaction despite multiple Law Commission reports and Supreme Court directives. He urges the introduction of an act to mandate palliative care infrastructure, drawing from Kerala's community-based model. Supreme Court's recent ruling emphasizes dignified living.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling appeal during Monday's Zero Hour, IUML MP Haris Beeran urged the government to introduce comprehensive legislation on end-of-life care for terminally ill patients. Beeran emphasized that, despite numerous reports from the Law Commission and Supreme Court directives over two decades, Parliament has yet to take definitive action.
The call for legislative measures follows the Supreme Court's verdict last week permitting the withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana. Rana has been in a vegetative state for 13 years. Justices Jamshed Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan highlighted the need for dignity in life, reflecting the emotional weight of such cases.
Beeran also addressed the financial burden faced by families, pointing out that a substantial portion of healthcare expenses in India are out-of-pocket. He cited Kerala's successful community-based palliative care initiative as a model for national replication, underscoring the urgent need for structured legislative intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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