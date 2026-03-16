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Congress Questions Timing of Assembly Polls Amidst Strategic Concerns

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Election Commission's schedule for upcoming Assembly polls, suggesting it favors BJP interests. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed surprise over early elections in Kerala, which challenges the party's preparedness. Despite the short campaign window, Congress remains committed to the electoral contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:21 IST
Congress Questions Timing of Assembly Polls Amidst Strategic Concerns
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In a recent development following the Election Commission's announcement of Assembly poll dates, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has raised concerns about the timing of elections. She suggested that the schedule seems to benefit the ruling BJP's convenience.

Fellow Congress member Shashi Tharoor echoed these sentiments, particularly surprised by the early election date in Kerala, a strategic state where the Congress faces a significant challenge. Historically, Kerala's government has alternated between political fronts, and the Congress aims to prevent the incumbent LDF from repeating its previous success.

The early election date leaves Congress with a limited campaign window, further complicated by religious and cultural observances like Holy Week and Vishu festival. Despite these challenges, the Congress party remains confident and prepared for the upcoming electoral battle, as stated by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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