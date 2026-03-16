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Tragic Double Murder Shocks Quiet Village

The bodies of Shivpatti Maurya and her son Ayan were found in a pool of blood in their village home, causing panic among locals. Police have identified that both victims suffered severe head injuries from a sharp weapon, prompting an ongoing investigation into the double murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:17 IST
Tragic Double Murder Shocks Quiet Village
murder
  • Country:
  • India

A quiet village was thrown into chaos on Monday when blood-soaked bodies of a woman and her young son were discovered, sparking fear and unrest among residents. The alarming scene was encountered by locals around 10 a.m., according to Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar.

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Shivpatti Maurya and her 12-year-old son Ayan. Both had incurred severe head injuries from a sharp weapon, prompting suspicions of foul play. The husband, Dinesh, who works outside the village, was absent during the incident, police reported.

A mason first discovered the gruesome scene and alerted the community, leading to police involvement. Officers swiftly took custody of the bodies while collecting crucial evidence to solve what is being deemed a double murder. Authorities remain vigilant as they pursue all possible leads to bring justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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