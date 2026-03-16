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China Calls for Direct Talks Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

China appeals to Pakistan and Afghanistan to engage in direct talks to end their ongoing conflict. Despite escalating hostilities, China urges calm, ceasefire, and dialogue. Chinese diplomatic efforts include discussions between key officials and a special envoy shuttle diplomacy, highlighting China's role as a mediator amid increasing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:18 IST
China Calls for Direct Talks Between Pakistan and Afghanistan
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In a bid to quell escalating tensions, China has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to engage in direct talks, aiming to bring an end to their ongoing conflict. The call for diplomacy comes in response to intensified clashes between the two nations.

At a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized the need for both sides to maintain composure, exercise restraint, and pursue dialogue as a means to achieve an early ceasefire. The appeal follows telephonic talks held by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with key officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Amid retaliation and accusations, China continues its mediation efforts through its special envoy, navigating a challenging diplomatic landscape. Other nations, like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have tried similar interventions. Meanwhile, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has reiterated Afghanistan's sovereign stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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