Karnataka Assembly Speaker Halts House Over Unanswered MLA Questions
Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader adjourned the legislative session after finding inadequate responses from government departments to MLAs' questions. This unprecedented move aimed at accountability led to government assurances to improve response rates, with CM Siddaramaiah directing notices and actions against unresponsive officials.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented move, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader adjourned the House, citing dissatisfaction over the insufficient number of responses from government departments to questions posed by MLAs.
After Home Minister G Parameshwara presented a mere 84 written replies against 230 'unstarred' questions, the Speaker decided to take a strong stand demanding accountability. His action came after he had repeatedly warned the government about the issue.
Following the adjournment, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured corrective measures, including issuing notices to department secretaries and suspending officials with many pending responses. This came after a meeting involving senior leaders and officials aimed to ensure responsible governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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