Karnataka Assembly Speaker Halts House Over Unanswered MLA Questions

In an unprecedented move, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader adjourned the House, citing dissatisfaction over the insufficient number of responses from government departments to questions posed by MLAs.

After Home Minister G Parameshwara presented a mere 84 written replies against 230 'unstarred' questions, the Speaker decided to take a strong stand demanding accountability. His action came after he had repeatedly warned the government about the issue.

Following the adjournment, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured corrective measures, including issuing notices to department secretaries and suspending officials with many pending responses. This came after a meeting involving senior leaders and officials aimed to ensure responsible governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)