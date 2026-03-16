Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Halts House Over Unanswered MLA Questions

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader adjourned the legislative session after finding inadequate responses from government departments to MLAs' questions. This unprecedented move aimed at accountability led to government assurances to improve response rates, with CM Siddaramaiah directing notices and actions against unresponsive officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:21 IST
Karnataka Assembly Speaker Halts House Over Unanswered MLA Questions
Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader adjourned the House, citing dissatisfaction over the insufficient number of responses from government departments to questions posed by MLAs.

After Home Minister G Parameshwara presented a mere 84 written replies against 230 'unstarred' questions, the Speaker decided to take a strong stand demanding accountability. His action came after he had repeatedly warned the government about the issue.

Following the adjournment, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured corrective measures, including issuing notices to department secretaries and suspending officials with many pending responses. This came after a meeting involving senior leaders and officials aimed to ensure responsible governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026