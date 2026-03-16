Justice Delivered: Life Sentences for Taxi Driver's Murder

In a case that has gripped local communities, two individuals have been handed life sentences for the chilling murder of taxi driver Rakesh Gurjar. The court found the pair guilty of robbery and murder, while a third individual received a lighter sentence for supplying the gun.

The grim discovery was made in March 2022 when the lifeless body of Rakesh Gurjar, a resident of Alwar, was found with a fatal gunshot wound. An intensive investigation soon revealed the premeditated nature of the crime, with individuals posing as passengers before robbing and shooting Gurjar.

Through collaborative police efforts, two main suspects were captured, and a country-made pistol confirmed by forensic tests linked them to the crime. In court, the weight of 32 witness testimonies and forensic evidence sealed their fate, underscoring a firm judicial stance against violent crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)