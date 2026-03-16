Disturbing Allegation: Minors Accused in Shocking Assault Case
Three boys, aged between 12 and 13, have been arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Delhi's Okhla area. The incident was reported to the police on March 14. A medical examination was conducted, and a case has been registered under multiple legal sections. Further investigations are ongoing.
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In a harrowing incident, three boys, aged between 12 and 13 years, were arrested following allegations of raping a seven-year-old girl in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, police reported on Monday.
The shocking event was uncovered after a March 14 emergency call alleged the assault by the juveniles. The victim, along with her mother, was taken to the police station for a statement while a female officer assisted in the sensitive case.
Examined at AIIMS, the young girl identified a location near her home where the alleged assault occurred over two days. Significant legal action has been initiated, and all accused were apprehended quickly, with investigations still underway.
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