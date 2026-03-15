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Trekking Through Wilderness: The Unique Challenges of Remote Polling Stations in India

Polling teams face significant challenges reaching remote polling stations in Indian states, including trekking through reserves and navigating difficult terrains. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar explains that these arduous journeys ensure electoral access to all voters, highlighting the dedication to maintaining democratic processes despite geographical barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:29 IST
Trekking Through Wilderness: The Unique Challenges of Remote Polling Stations in India
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The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, has brought to light the extraordinary measures polling teams are taking to reach voters in some of India's most remote locations. In an announcement detailing the upcoming Assembly polls for states like Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, Kumar highlighted the unique logistical challenges involved.

In Assam, teams undertake a 50-60 km journey starting at Majuli, crossing the Brahmaputra River to reach remote polling stations. Meanwhile, in Kerala's Edamalakuddy, officials navigate 30 km of rugged off-road terrain and an eight-kilometer trek. In West Bengal's Alipurduar, poll participants trek through the Buxa Tiger Reserve to reach voters.

The logistics of the polling stations in Tamil Nadu's Theni district and historic locations in Puducherry further illustrate the complex coordination required to conduct elections. These efforts underscore India's commitment to ensuring all citizens, no matter how isolated, have the opportunity to vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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