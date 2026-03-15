CBI Nabs Recruiter Behind Cyber-Slavery Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a recruiter from Kanpur, Krishna Kumar Lakhwani, on charges of sending Indian nationals to 'cyber-slavery compounds' in Southeast Asia, officials revealed on Sunday.

According to the authorities, Lakhwani allegedly seduced young individuals with promises of lucrative overseas jobs followed by charging amounts between $300 to $400 for job placements such as data entry or customer support. He facilitated their travel arrangements, predominantly routing through Delhi to Cambodia, where they were forced into running cyber scams, as informed by officials.

Upon his return to India, he was swiftly tracked and detained, with the examination of his mobile phone revealing multiple videos of recruitment interviews and images of candidates' passports, the CBI disclosed. In these exploitative settings, the recruited individuals were subjected to intimidation and abusive conditions, compelling them to engage in unwanted cyber-criminal activities, leading to their conversion into 'cyber slaves'.