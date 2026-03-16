Justice in Gir Somnath: Five Convicted in the 2016 Una Flogging Case

A special court in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district has delivered a pivotal verdict in the 2016 Una flogging case, convicting five individuals involved in the attack on four Dalit men. The incident, which occurred while the victims were skinning a cow carcass, triggered widespread protests across India.

The court, presided over by judge JJ Pandya, sentenced the five accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Atrocities Act. Meanwhile, 35 other defendants were acquitted, and a case against a deceased policeman was abated, according to district government lawyer Ketansinh Vala.

The incident, which spotlighted issues of caste-based discrimination and violence, saw self-proclaimed cow vigilantes illegally detain and flog the Dalit men. Video footage of the assault went viral, spurring national outrage and protests against cow vigilantism. Verdicts on other charges and involved parties remain pending, drawing continued public attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)