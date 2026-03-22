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Bomb Threat Chaos in Mandla Court: Unfounded Alert Heightens Security

A bomb threat email sent to the Mandla district and sessions court in Madhya Pradesh led to a comprehensive security check. No suspicious items were discovered, but security measures have been intensified and an investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrator behind the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandla | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:58 IST
Bomb Threat Chaos in Mandla Court: Unfounded Alert Heightens Security
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The Mandla district and sessions court in Madhya Pradesh was the recipient of a bomb threat via email on Sunday. Despite an exhaustive examination, which involved canine units and bomb disposal squads, the police reported no suspicious items were found on the premises.

Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha confirmed that security in the area has been heightened and movements within the court complex are now being closely monitored. Authorities have registered a case against the unknown sender, with determined efforts underway to trace the origin of the threatening email.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Piyush Mishra assured the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing, aiming to ensure safety and uncover the individual responsible for this disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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