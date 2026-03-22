Bomb Threat Chaos in Mandla Court: Unfounded Alert Heightens Security

The Mandla district and sessions court in Madhya Pradesh was the recipient of a bomb threat via email on Sunday. Despite an exhaustive examination, which involved canine units and bomb disposal squads, the police reported no suspicious items were found on the premises.

Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha confirmed that security in the area has been heightened and movements within the court complex are now being closely monitored. Authorities have registered a case against the unknown sender, with determined efforts underway to trace the origin of the threatening email.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Piyush Mishra assured the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing, aiming to ensure safety and uncover the individual responsible for this disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)