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AAP MLAs Boycott Delhi Assembly: Allegations of 'Murdering' Democracy

The AAP MLAs staged a boycott and protest on the first day of Delhi Assembly's Budget Session, alleging the ruling BJP was 'murdering' democracy by suspending their legislators. Despite their attempts to enter the premises, they were stopped by police, leading to a protest march with a symbolic 'arthi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:06 IST
AAP MLAs Boycott Delhi Assembly: Allegations of 'Murdering' Democracy
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The commencement of the Delhi Assembly's Budget Session saw a dramatic boycott by AAP MLAs, who protested with a symbolic 'arthi' to decry what they called the 'murder' of democracy by the ruling BJP.

Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, had signaled the boycott, citing the unresolved suspension of four AAP legislators from earlier sessions. Despite attempts to enter the Assembly, AAP members were blocked by law enforcement, prompting a protest march.

The controversy stems from the January suspension of Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Som Dutt, and Kuldeep Kumar, accused of disrupting the Lt Governor's address, with AAP asserting this as an attack on democratic voice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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