Delhi's Economic Surge: Per Capita Income Set to Soar

According to the economic survey of 2025-26 presented in the Delhi Assembly, the city's per capita income is expected to climb to Rs 5,31,610, showing a 7.92% rise over the previous fiscal year.

The report highlights that Delhi's per capita income will be approximately 2.5 times more than the national level during the same period. Additionally, the GSDP at current prices is projected to reach Rs 13,27,055 crore, marking a growth of 9.42% over the last financial year.

Tax collection is forecasted to increase by 15.54% over the previous year, with a budgeted revenue surplus for 2025-26 at Rs 9,661.31 crore, equivalent to 0.73% of the GSDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)