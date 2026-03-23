Left Menu

Delhi's Economic Surge: Per Capita Income Set to Soar

Delhi's per capita income is projected to rise to Rs 5,31,610, with a 7.92% growth over the previous year, per the 2025-26 economic survey. The income is expected to be 2.5 times the national average. The GSDP is estimated to reach Rs 13,27,055 crore, with a 9.42% increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:12 IST
Delhi's Economic Surge: Per Capita Income Set to Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to the economic survey of 2025-26 presented in the Delhi Assembly, the city's per capita income is expected to climb to Rs 5,31,610, showing a 7.92% rise over the previous fiscal year.

The report highlights that Delhi's per capita income will be approximately 2.5 times more than the national level during the same period. Additionally, the GSDP at current prices is projected to reach Rs 13,27,055 crore, marking a growth of 9.42% over the last financial year.

Tax collection is forecasted to increase by 15.54% over the previous year, with a budgeted revenue surplus for 2025-26 at Rs 9,661.31 crore, equivalent to 0.73% of the GSDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026