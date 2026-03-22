Tension Rises in Punjab: Activist's Tower Stand for Anti-Sacrilege Law
Activist Gurjeet Singh Khalsa remains atop a mobile tower in Samana, Punjab, demanding the implementation of an anti-sacrilege law. Despite assurances from politicians to convene a special Vidhan Sabha session to amend the law, Khalsa refuses to end his protest until actual ground implementation happens.
- Country:
- India
Activist Gurjeet Singh Khalsa has been steadfast on a mobile tower in Samana, demanding enforcement of an anti-sacrilege law in Punjab. Despite intervention by political leaders, Khalsa remains unmoved since October 2024.
Punjab Vidhan Sabha officials, including Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, visited the protest, promising legislative change by April. However, Khalsa insists he will only descend once the law is enacted.
The protest highlights tensions regarding sacrilege laws. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann proposed legislative amendments to strengthen protections against religious desecration, pledging to consult with legal and religious authorities to ensure robust measures.
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- activist
- anti-sacrilege
- Punjab
- protest
- tower
- law
- Gurjeet Singh Khalsa
- Samana
- legislation
- sacrilege
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