Antisemitic Arson Attack on Hatzola Ambulances in London
In north London, four ambulances owned by a Jewish community organization were set on fire. The Metropolitan Police declared the incident a hate crime with antisemitic motivations. The affected ambulances belonged to Hatzola, a volunteer group dedicated to medical emergencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:01 IST
In a troubling incident in north London, four ambulances operated by a Jewish community organization were deliberately set on fire. According to the Metropolitan Police, this act is being investigated as an antisemitic hate crime.
The incident unfolded in the Golders Green area, with the targeted ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a dedicated not-for-profit organization that provides emergency medical services.
Officers are still present at the scene as the investigation continues. This act has stirred concerns about antisemitic violence within the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- London
- antisemitic
- arson
- ambulances
- Hatzola
- Jewish
- community
- hate crime
- Met Police
- emergencies
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