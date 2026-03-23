Antisemitic Arson Attack on Hatzola Ambulances in London

In a troubling incident in north London, four ambulances operated by a Jewish community organization were deliberately set on fire. According to the Metropolitan Police, this act is being investigated as an antisemitic hate crime.

The incident unfolded in the Golders Green area, with the targeted ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a dedicated not-for-profit organization that provides emergency medical services.

Officers are still present at the scene as the investigation continues. This act has stirred concerns about antisemitic violence within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)