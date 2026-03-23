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Antisemitic Arson Attack Targeting Jewish Ambulance Service in London

British police are investigating a possible antisemitic arson attack after four ambulances of Hatzola Northwest were damaged in London. Cylinders on the vehicles exploded, shattering windows in nearby flats. No injuries were reported, and authorities are probing the incident as an antisemitic hate crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:29 IST
Antisemitic Arson Attack Targeting Jewish Ambulance Service in London
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  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police are probing an arson attack on four vehicles belonging to Hatzola Northwest, a Jewish ambulance service in London, which took place early Monday morning. The London fire brigade reported multiple explosions from the vehicles, resulting in shattered windows in an adjacent block of flats.

The incident, which occurred in Golders Green—a neighborhood with a significant Jewish population—is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime by local police. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported following the attack.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as authorities work diligently to uncover the motive behind this troubling incident. Law enforcement is seeking any information that could lead to the apprehension of those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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