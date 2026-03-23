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Arson Attack on Ambulances: Antisemitic Crime in North London

Four ambulances owned by a Jewish community organization in north London were set on fire in what police are treating as an antisemitic hate crime. This incident is part of a rising trend of antisemitic attacks in Britain following the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:26 IST
Arson Attack on Ambulances: Antisemitic Crime in North London
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Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community organization in north London were set ablaze, prompting police to investigate the incident as an antisemitic hate crime.

The ambulances were part of Hatzola, a volunteer service dedicated to medical emergencies. The London Fire Brigade deployed six fire engines and 40 firefighters after receiving resident calls at 0140 GMT about the blaze.

No injuries were reported despite multiple explosions from the ambulances damaging nearby property. The incident is part of a pattern of increasing antisemitic attacks in the UK since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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