Arson Attack on Ambulances: Antisemitic Crime in North London

Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community organization in north London were set ablaze, prompting police to investigate the incident as an antisemitic hate crime.

The ambulances were part of Hatzola, a volunteer service dedicated to medical emergencies. The London Fire Brigade deployed six fire engines and 40 firefighters after receiving resident calls at 0140 GMT about the blaze.

No injuries were reported despite multiple explosions from the ambulances damaging nearby property. The incident is part of a pattern of increasing antisemitic attacks in the UK since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)