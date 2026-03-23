Controversy Sparks Over BJP's 'Hindu MLA' Remarks in Kerala
BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar defends B Gopalakrishnan's 'Hindu MLA' remarks as a non-hate speech. Controversy arose after a case was filed against Gopalakrishnan for communal remarks in a campaign video. Chandrasekhar argued for the need for a 'believer MLA' in Guruvayur, amid criticism from political opponents.
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BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar defended candidate B Gopalakrishnan's remarks calling for a 'Hindu MLA' in Guruvayur, amidst controversy over alleged communal comments. Chandrasekhar insisted the statements aimed at addressing local issues, denying any hate speech intent.
Gopalakrishnan's campaign video, suggesting Guruvayur needs a 'believer MLA', led to legal actions. The case, pushed by various political entities including CPI(M) and Congress, points to communal insinuations against opposition parties concerning constituency representation.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned societal tolerance towards such statements, comparing religious representation limits in other regions like the Vatican. Meanwhile, critics including the Kerala Students' Union demand stringent action as the debate continues to intensify.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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