Supreme Court Debates Legality of Late-Arriving Ballots in Mail Voting
The Supreme Court is assessing state laws permitting late mail ballot counts amidst criticism by ex-President Trump, who claims they facilitate fraud. A ruling could impact election protocols in 29 states, just ahead of the 2026 midterms. Justices are split on the implications, weighing potential voter disenfranchisement and electoral integrity.
- Country:
- United States
The Supreme Court's conservative majority voiced doubts on Monday regarding state laws allowing late-arriving mail ballots, which have been under scrutiny by former President Donald Trump. A potential ruling to ban such ballots could affect election rules in 14 states and the District of Columbia before the 2026 midterm elections.
Trump criticizes mail balloting, asserting fraud despite contrary evidence and numerous court rulings dismissing his claims. The court examined a Mississippi case involving federal election laws and the requirement for ballots to be received by Election Day, while conservative justices echoed some of Trump's concerns.
The court's discussion also highlighted challenges to state laws accommodating late-arriving military and overseas ballots, with implications for election integrity and voter access in various states. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett may side with Mississippi, while liberal justices support maintaining existing state deadlines.
(With inputs from agencies.)