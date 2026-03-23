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Redrawing the Map: Waheed Para's Vision for Jammu & Kashmir

PDP MLA Waheed Para introduced the 'Jammu and Kashmir Territorial Administrative Reorganisation Bill, 2026' in the Assembly. It seeks to establish new administrative divisions and districts to improve governance and development. The proposal aims to address regional imbalances and provide a statutory framework for decentralisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:26 IST
Redrawing the Map: Waheed Para's Vision for Jammu & Kashmir
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  • India

PDP MLA Waheed Para has introduced a bill in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly aimed at reorganizing the territory's administrative divisions. Titled 'The Jammu and Kashmir Territorial Administrative Reorganisation Bill, 2026,' the legislation proposes the establishment of new divisions including a Chenab Division and a Pir Panjal Division, alongside several new districts.

The bill outlines plans for new districts in both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions. Among these are the Tral-Awantipora hill district and the Ashmuqam-Pahalgam hill district in Kashmir; in Jammu, new entities like the Bhaderwah and Akhnoor hill districts are proposed. The intent is to optimize administrative efficiency and ensure balanced development.

Addressing challenges like vast geographical stretches and regional disparities, the bill seeks to provide a clear legislative framework for creating new administrative units. It has been submitted for consideration during the ongoing Budget session set to conclude on April 4, with earmarked dates for private members' bills and resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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