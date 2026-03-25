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Contentious Foreign Contribution Amendment Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, introduced the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. The proposed changes aim to enhance transparency in foreign contributions. Opposition from several MPs arose, including claims of excessive executive power, potentially chilling effects on civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:08 IST
Contentious Foreign Contribution Amendment Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha
Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs (Photo/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai during a heated session. The bill, an amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act of 2010, seeks to enhance transparency and accountability in foreign contributions to India.

Representing Home Minister Amit Shah, Rai stressed the importance of the amendment in safeguarding national interests and service transparency. However, the bill faced opposition from several members. Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized it for allowing excessive delegation of essential legislative functions, arguing that it undermines the principles of natural justice and separation of powers.

Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal labeled the bill 'draconian,' blaming it for centralizing excessive power and disrupting the federal balance. Despite fierce opposition, the bill was introduced following a voice vote, with Rai defending the provisions as crucial for ensuring the transparent and accountable use of foreign funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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