Shockwaves Across London: Antisemitic Attack Condemned
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer termed the torching of London Jewish community ambulances as a 'deeply shocking antisemitic attack.' He underscored the absence of tolerance for such hatred, expressing solidarity with the Jewish community and condemning antisemitism in any form.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:15 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a statement on Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed outrage over an arson attack targeting Jewish community ambulances in London, labeling it a 'deeply shocking antisemitic attack.'
He took to social media platform X to share his condemnation, highlighting the absence of room for such hatred.
Starmer extended his heartfelt thoughts to the affected Jewish community, reaffirming that antisemitism is unacceptable in society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Keir Starmer
- Jewish
- community
- arson
- hatred
- condemnation
- solidarity
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