Left Menu

Modi's Milestone: India's Longest-Serving Leader Sets a New Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes India's longest-serving head of government, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister's record. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauds Modi's dedication, recalling his commitment during personal grief. Modi's leadership has led to BJP's widespread influence across states, presenting him as a symbol of hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:50 IST
Modi's Milestone: India's Longest-Serving Leader Sets a New Record
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has etched his name in history as India's longest-serving head of government, marking 8,931 days in office. He surpassed the previous record held by Pawan Kumar Chamling, former Chief Minister of Sikkim, by a day, making it a significant milestone in Indian politics.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commended Modi's unwavering commitment to duty, even during personal hardships. Chouhan recalled an instance where Modi launched a train on the day of his mother's passing, showcasing his dedication to the nation. Chouhan described Modi as a vision and an institution, with his leadership being a blessing to the country.

Highlighting the political landscape, Chouhan credited Modi's leadership with the Bharatiya Janata Party's dominance in 14 states and NDA's presence in 19 states. He remembered Modi's tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister during the Bhuj earthquake, where his efforts transformed the affected regions. Chouhan emphasized Modi's role in restoring public faith amid past governmental scandals, exemplifying hope and governance.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026