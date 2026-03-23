Modi's Milestone: India's Longest-Serving Leader Sets a New Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has etched his name in history as India's longest-serving head of government, marking 8,931 days in office. He surpassed the previous record held by Pawan Kumar Chamling, former Chief Minister of Sikkim, by a day, making it a significant milestone in Indian politics.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commended Modi's unwavering commitment to duty, even during personal hardships. Chouhan recalled an instance where Modi launched a train on the day of his mother's passing, showcasing his dedication to the nation. Chouhan described Modi as a vision and an institution, with his leadership being a blessing to the country.

Highlighting the political landscape, Chouhan credited Modi's leadership with the Bharatiya Janata Party's dominance in 14 states and NDA's presence in 19 states. He remembered Modi's tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister during the Bhuj earthquake, where his efforts transformed the affected regions. Chouhan emphasized Modi's role in restoring public faith amid past governmental scandals, exemplifying hope and governance.