CAG Report Exposes Extravagant Renovation Costs of Kejriwal's Former Residence

The renovation of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence has come under scrutiny, with a CAG report revealing a staggering overspend. Estimated at Rs 7.91 crore, the final costs for the work ballooned to Rs 33.66 crore, an increase of 342% above projections.

From luxury furnishings to costly alterations, Rs 18.88 crore was spent on 'superior specifications, artistic, antique and ornamental items,' as detailed in the report presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The BJP, which dubbed the renovated property 'Sheesh Mahal,' successfully ousted AAP from power in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Irregularities highlighted include unauthorized accommodations, expenditure without approval, and misuse of funds in constructing additional facilities. Despite severe cost revisions, inadequate tendering processes led to a single contractor managing works amounting to Rs 25.80 crore, raising further questions about procedural adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)