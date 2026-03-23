Punjab BJP Demands CBI Probe into Former Minister Bhullar's Arrest

The Punjab BJP intensified its calls for a CBI investigation into former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, accused of aiding the suicide of a state official. On Monday, the party incinerated an effigy of Bhullar and staged protests across various districts, asserting that Bhullar's arrest came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention and BJP's relentless pressure.

State party chief Sunil Jakhar insisted that a CBI probe would expose clandestine operations within the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the financial connections involving Bhullar. He accused the AAP government of repeatedly thwarting efforts for a CBI inquiry into the ongoing DIG H S Bhullar case. The BJP demands an expedited investigation into the circumstances surrounding the state official's suicide.

On March 21, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly died by suicide, citing harassment by Bhullar. Following Randhawa's video confession, Bhullar resigned. Later, the police arrested Bhullar, his father, and his assistant, charging them under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)