Diplomatic Breakthrough: US-Iran Talks Progress

President Donald Trump informed reporters on Monday that the United States has engaged in talks with Iran, achieving major points of agreement.

Trump stated that discussions, which started on Sunday, would continue on Monday. He expressed optimism that further productive negotiations could soon lead to a deal. He noted the participation of his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner in the discussions.

Previously, Trump had ordered a five-day postponement of military strikes against Iranian power plants, just hours before a deadline that could have escalated the ongoing conflict in its fourth week.

(With inputs from agencies.)