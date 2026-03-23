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Karnataka Assembly Passes Bills for Social Reform and Manuscript Preservation

The Karnataka Assembly passed two significant bills aimed at social reform and heritage preservation. The first bill addresses honour crimes linked to marriage, reinforcing social equality and legal support for couples. The second bill focuses on safeguarding and digitising ancient manuscripts, ensuring conservation of knowledge contained in diverse subjects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:49 IST
Karnataka Assembly Passes Bills for Social Reform and Manuscript Preservation
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The Karnataka Assembly has enacted two key pieces of legislation in an effort to foster social reform and preserve cultural heritage. On Monday, lawmakers approved the Karnataka Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Unity, Freedom, Dignity and Tradition in Marriage Bill, 2026, aiming to curb honour crimes and uphold constitutional values.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil emphasized the need for societal change, highlighting the importance of legal frameworks in reinforcing values of equality and inclusivity. Despite opposition concerns, Patil maintained that the bill aligns with existing legal provisions and aims to protect couples while promoting social harmony.

Additionally, the assembly passed the Karnataka Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts and Digitisation Act, 2026, which seeks to preserve and digitise ancient manuscripts dispersed throughout the state. Minister Patil underscored the urgency of safeguarding diverse knowledge forms held within these manuscripts, proposing institutional efforts to ensure their conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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