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Justice Served: Policemen Found Guilty in Custodial Torture Case

A local court has found nine policemen guilty in the 2020 custodial torture deaths of a father and son, P Jayaraj and J Benicks, in Thoothukudi. The incident had caused public outrage, prompting investigations by the CB-CID and CBI. The court will announce the sentencing on March 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:01 IST
Justice Served: Policemen Found Guilty in Custodial Torture Case
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Nine policemen have been declared guilty by a local court for their role in the deaths of P Jayaraj and his son, J Benicks, due to custodial torture in Thoothukudi in 2020. The father and son had been detained for purported pandemic-related violations.

The case, which had sparked significant public outrage, witnessed a meticulous investigation by the CB-CID before being taken over by the CBI. Throughout the nearly six-year trial, all attempts by the accused to secure bail were unsuccessful, with one officer dying during proceedings.

The judge has called for the asset details of the convicted officers before determining penalties, with sentencing set for March 30. This landmark case underscores the critical need for judicial reform and accountability within law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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