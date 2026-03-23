Govt Launches 7th Tranche of Critical Mineral Auctions; 19 Blocks Across 10 States Up for Bidding

In a major push to strengthen India’s mineral security and support clean energy and advanced manufacturing, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy today launched the 7th tranche of e-auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks.

The move marks another milestone in India’s efforts to secure access to key minerals essential for energy transition, high-tech industries, and strategic sectors.

Focus on Critical Minerals for Future Growth

Addressing the launch event, the Minister highlighted the growing importance of critical minerals such as lithium, rare earth elements (REE), graphite, and tungsten, which are vital for:

Electric vehicles and battery storage

Renewable energy technologies

Electronics and advanced manufacturing

Fertilizer and strategic applications

He noted that ensuring domestic availability of these minerals is crucial for India’s economic growth and technological self-reliance.

19 Mineral Blocks Across 10 States

A total of 19 mineral blocks have been put up for auction across 10 states, covering a diverse range of critical and strategic minerals.

State-wise distribution:

Arunachal Pradesh (1): Vanadium & Graphite

Bihar (4): Glauconite, Vanadium-bearing ores

Chhattisgarh (3): Glauconitic Sandstone, Graphite

Gujarat (1): Glauconite

Karnataka (1): Rare Earth Elements & Yttrium

Madhya Pradesh (1): Titanium, Vanadium & Aluminous Laterite

Odisha (3): Graphite

Rajasthan (2): REE, Tungsten, Lithium & associated minerals

Telangana (2): Vanadium, Titanium & Aluminous Laterite

Uttarakhand (1): Rock Phosphate

These minerals are critical for clean energy supply chains, fertilizer production, and defence applications.

Reforms to Boost Ease of Doing Business

The Minister underscored that India’s transparent, technology-driven e-auction system has transformed mineral allocation.

Recent reforms include:

Mineral (Auction) Second Amendment Rules, 2025 – streamlining timelines for post-auction processes

Mineral (Auction) Amendment Rules, 2026 – introduction of Insurance Surety Bonds as an alternative to bank guarantees

These changes are aimed at:

Reducing entry barriers for bidders

Improving compliance and efficiency

Accelerating operationalisation of mines

Two-Stage Transparent Auction Process

The auctions will be conducted through an online two-stage ascending forward auction, where bidders will be selected based on the highest percentage of value of mineral dispatched.

Key timelines:

Sale of tender documents begins: March 30, 2026

Last date for purchase: May 18, 2026 (5:00 PM IST)

Bid submission deadline: May 25, 2026 (5:00 PM IST)

Detailed information is available on the MSTC e-auction platform.

Cooperative Federalism Key to Success

Secretary, Ministry of Mines Shri Piyush Goyal highlighted the role of cooperative federalism, noting that successful mineral auctions depend on close coordination between the Centre and states.

Strengthening India’s Resource Security

The launch of the 7th tranche reflects India’s strategic push to:

Reduce dependence on imports of critical minerals

Build resilient supply chains

Support domestic manufacturing and clean energy goals

With global competition intensifying for critical resources, the initiative positions India to secure long-term access to essential minerals and drive sustainable industrial growth.