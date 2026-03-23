U.S. Seeks Meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker
The United States has requested a meeting with Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. A senior Iranian official revealed the approach to Reuters but did not specify a location. The Supreme National Security Council of Iran is yet to decide on the proposed talks, and Iran has yet to respond.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:42 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United States has initiated diplomatic outreach, seeking a meeting with Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, according to a senior Iranian official who spoke to Reuters.
The unnamed official, speaking under anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, noted that a venue for the potential meeting has not been identified.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council still needs to make a decision on whether to proceed with the talks, and the Iranian government has not yet issued a response.
(With inputs from agencies.)