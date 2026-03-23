U.S. Seeks Meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker

The United States has initiated diplomatic outreach, seeking a meeting with Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, according to a senior Iranian official who spoke to Reuters.

The unnamed official, speaking under anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, noted that a venue for the potential meeting has not been identified.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council still needs to make a decision on whether to proceed with the talks, and the Iranian government has not yet issued a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)