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Bombay High Court's Crackdown on Illegal Hawkers

The Bombay High Court has mandated a stringent verification of hawkers in the city, addressing illegal immigrants and unauthorized vendors. The court emphasized the need for immediate enforcement of the Street Vendors Act, aiming to alleviate congestion and protect citizens' rights to free movement and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:06 IST
Bombay High Court's Crackdown on Illegal Hawkers
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The Bombay High Court expressed deep concerns on Monday over the city's ongoing hawkers issue, urging immediate action from the civic body and police. The court highlighted the need for a thorough identity verification of all hawkers, including those reportedly from Bangladesh, with illegal immigrants facing potential repatriation.

Judges A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata emphasized the chaos caused by unauthorized hawkers occupying public spaces, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ordered to scrutinize and manage vendor stalls to prevent obstruction of pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Asserting the urgency of implementing the Street Vendors Act, the court underlined the significant impact on citizens' rights and urged for the resolution of issues surrounding the licensed hawkers and broader citizen safety concerns without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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