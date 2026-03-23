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Maharashtra's Bold Step: Translocating Leopards for Safety

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik revealed that to handle rising leopard populations, 25 leopards have been translocated to Reliance Foundation's Vantara. The amended Wildlife Protection Act now enables quicker management solutions amid increasing human-leopard conflicts without waiting for Union government permission, easing conservational decision-making processes in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:45 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Step: Translocating Leopards for Safety
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Maharashtra's Forest Minister, Ganesh Naik, disclosed the strategic relocation of leopards to Reliance Foundation's Vantara facility, a move driven by rising leopard numbers. During legislative council discussions, Naik spoke of a quadruple increase in leopard population over a decade, alongside a tiger surge from 101 to 444.

The Wildlife Protection Act has been amended to expedite population management, circumventing the previously required Union government consent. This change aims to streamline the process and address human-leopard conflicts more efficiently within the state.

The state government has already started relocating leopards, with an agreement to translocate 50 big cats. There's a push for the Chief Wildlife Warden to have the autonomy to manage these wildlife challenges, complemented by developing safaris across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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