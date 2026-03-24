Tragedy Strikes as Colombian Air Force Plane Crashes in Amazon

Tragedy unfolded in Colombia's southern Amazon region when a Hercules C-130 aircraft, operated by the Colombian Air Force, crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in one death and 77 hospitalizations. The crash occurred near Puerto Leguizamo, with authorities reporting that 47 individuals are still unaccounted for!

The plane, transporting 125 people, including troops, took off from a base on the Peru border. Despite the lack of evidence pointing to an attack, the fiery crash triggered onboard ammunition explosions, adding to the chaos. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed the aircraft and crew were fit for flight.

Footage from local media displayed thick smoke billowing from the wreckage. Rescue operations have saved 71 people, while the cause of the crash is under scrutiny. Calls for an investigation have been intensified by local leaders and Lockheed Martin, the U.S. company behind the Hercules C-130.