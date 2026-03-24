Fiery Night in Golders Green: Ambulance Arson Sparks Outcry

Early Monday in London, four ambulances from a Jewish charity were torched, prompting investigations into a possible antisemitic attack. Despite no reported injuries, the local community remains shaken.

The Metropolitan Police's counterterrorism unit is working to verify a claim of responsibility by an Islamist group allegedly linked to Iran. As of now, there have been no arrests.

Condemnations poured in from religious and political leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Authorities have heightened security measures for Jewish sites as antisemitic incidents rise in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)