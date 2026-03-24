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Fiery Night in Golders Green: Ambulance Arson Sparks Outcry

Four ambulances in London, belonging to a Jewish charity, were set ablaze in a suspected antisemitic hate crime. No injuries were reported, but windows shattered and the community felt alarmed. Police suspect an Islamist group with alleged ties to Iran, although no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-03-2026 04:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 04:25 IST
Fiery Night in Golders Green: Ambulance Arson Sparks Outcry
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  • United Kingdom

Early Monday in London, four ambulances from a Jewish charity were torched, prompting investigations into a possible antisemitic attack. Despite no reported injuries, the local community remains shaken.

The Metropolitan Police's counterterrorism unit is working to verify a claim of responsibility by an Islamist group allegedly linked to Iran. As of now, there have been no arrests.

Condemnations poured in from religious and political leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Authorities have heightened security measures for Jewish sites as antisemitic incidents rise in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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