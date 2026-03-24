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Tears at the Terminal: ICE Arrest Sparks Outcry at San Francisco Airport

A viral video of a woman detained by federal officers at San Francisco International Airport has provoked backlash from California officials. The incident highlights ongoing tensions surrounding U.S. immigration policy, with critics decrying the fear and chaos it creates. The arrests underscore political divisions over immigration enforcement tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 08:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 08:31 IST
Tears at the Terminal: ICE Arrest Sparks Outcry at San Francisco Airport
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Federal officers' detention of a woman at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday has elicited sharp public criticism. The incident, captured in viral videos, shows federal agents restraining a woman as her daughter looks on in tears, prompting outrage from California lawmakers and civil rights advocates.

State Senator Scott Wiener denounced the federal actions, asserting they only incite 'fear and chaos.' Similarly, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie called the event 'upsetting.' The U.S. Department of Homeland Security responded, confirming that immigration officers arrested Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez, citing a removal order dating back to 2019.

Elected officials and human rights groups remain critical of President Trump's immigration policies and the employment of ICE agents, arguing these measures infringe upon due process rights and undermine community safety. Meanwhile, the airport has distanced itself from the incident, stressing it proceeded without operational impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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