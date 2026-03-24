Trump's Unfinished Business: High Stakes in the Gulf Standoff

President Donald Trump has hinted at winding down operations in his conflict with Iran, amid mixed reactions from global markets and dismissals from Iranian officials. His social media declarations and military movements continue to sway global perceptions and economic forecasts.

Trump's recent decision to delay bombing Iran's power plants highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts involving his envoys, despite Iranian refutations of any negotiations. Meanwhile, Asian markets tumbled under uncertainty as the deadline loomed.

The president's goals of dismantling Iran's missile capability, industrial base, and nuclear potential remain unrealized, according to analysts. Meanwhile, plans for troop deployments and control over the Strait of Hormuz suggest enduring complexities in this multifaceted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)