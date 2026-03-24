Delayed Justice: Police File Case in Thane Child Assault
A 58-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl. The crime allegedly occurred between December 2025 and February this year. The Bhoiwada police station registered the case based on the victim's family's complaint under relevant legal sections and the POCSO Act.
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In Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities have registered a case against a 58-year-old man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl. The alleged incidents reportedly took place between December 2025 and February of the current year.
An official from the Bhoiwada police station disclosed that the accused purportedly lured the victim to his house under false pretenses. The case was filed following a complaint made by the victim's family.
The complaint cites sections 64 and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials confirmed. The victim's family did not provide a reason for the delay in filing the complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Maharashtra
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- child abuse
- POCSO
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- Bhiwandi
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