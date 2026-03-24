Left Menu

Delayed Justice: Police File Case in Thane Child Assault

A 58-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl. The crime allegedly occurred between December 2025 and February this year. The Bhoiwada police station registered the case based on the victim's family's complaint under relevant legal sections and the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:40 IST
Delayed Justice: Police File Case in Thane Child Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities have registered a case against a 58-year-old man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl. The alleged incidents reportedly took place between December 2025 and February of the current year.

An official from the Bhoiwada police station disclosed that the accused purportedly lured the victim to his house under false pretenses. The case was filed following a complaint made by the victim's family.

The complaint cites sections 64 and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials confirmed. The victim's family did not provide a reason for the delay in filing the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026