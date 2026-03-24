Tragedy in the Skies: Colombian C-130 Crash Claims 66 Lives

A devastating plane crash claimed the lives of 66 individuals when a Colombian military aircraft went down during takeoff on Monday. The Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 was transporting 128 passengers, including members of the Air Force, army personnel, and police officers.

The accident unfolded as the aircraft attempted to take off from Puerto Leguizamo, near the Peruvian border. Rescue operations are ongoing, with firefighter Eduardo San Juan Callejas confirming the plane suffered a critical impact near the runway end before catching fire.

President Gustavo Petro emphasized the urgent need to modernize the military, criticizing bureaucratic delays. As Colombia prepares for its presidential elections, candidates have called for a thorough investigation, while Lockheed Martin pledges to aid the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)