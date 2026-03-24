Mastermind of Shastri Park Heist Arrested in Dramatic Police Chase

A suspect believed to be the mastermind behind a daring armed robbery in Shastri Park was apprehended by Delhi Police in the capital's IP Estate area on Tuesday. Wanted for his alleged role in orchestrating the February heist, he was also connected to a previous murder case.

According to the authorities, the accused led a small gang of four to five members. Police were tipped off about his whereabouts, launching a carefully planned operation that culminated in his capture.

The suspect attempted to escape upon spotting the police, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire. Police confirmed the man's extensive criminal history, including prior involvement in murder and robbery cases. Efforts are ongoing to locate other gang members and probe his involvement in additional crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)